Trucking groups say California's AB5 threatens federal deregulation of industry

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that if California’s new worker classification law stands, it would devastate the trucking industry and undermine the federal law designed to deregulate it.

The Chamber and two retail trade groups filed one of seven separate amicus briefs on Wednesday urging the 9th Circuit to uphold a federal judge’s January order blocking California from applying the 2019 law, known as AB5, to the trucking industry pending the outcome of a challenge by the California Trucking Association (CTA).

