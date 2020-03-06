Uber, Postmates say proposed carveouts to California's AB5 bolster legal challenge

Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates have told a federal judge in Los Angeles that attempts by California lawmakers to exempt certain industries, but not “gig economy” companies, from a new state law on worker classification underscores their claims that the law is unconstitutional.

The companies’ lawyers, led by Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, filed an amended complaint on Thursday claiming proposed amendments to the law known as AB5 that would exempt pharmacists, franchisees, umpires and referees in youth sports and other workers are arbitrary and demonstrate that the law was primarily targeted at gig companies.

