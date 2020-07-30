Uber rep says California’s gig-worker ballot question is misleading in new lawsuit

A group formed by Uber, Lyft and DoorDash to advocate for a ballot proposal that would exempt “gig economy” workers from a strict California law on worker classification has sued the state, claiming officials misleadingly worded the measure so voters would reject it.

The group, Yes on 22, filed a complaint in state court in Sacramento on Wednesday saying ballot language unveiled earlier this month by the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra falsely asserts that the proposal, Proposition 22, would exempt gig workers from state employment laws such as the minimum wage.

