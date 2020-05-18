Former Cantor trader says he was fired for seeking same parental leave as women

A former Cantor Fitzgerald options trader has accused the firm of firing him for taking time off after his wife gave birth and discriminating against new fathers by giving them less paid parental leave than women.

Plaintiff Eric Wenzel in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday said Cantor considers new mothers the “primary caregivers” of their children and grants them 16 weeks of paid leave, while men receive as little as two weeks.

