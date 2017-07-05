FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge cuts $25 mln retaliation verdict against Cardiovascular Systems
July 5, 2017 / 8:30 PM / a month ago

Judge cuts $25 mln retaliation verdict against Cardiovascular Systems

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California judge has slashed a $25.1 million jury award to a former Cardiovascular Systems Inc employee who claimed the medical device maker retaliated against him for complaining about what he said was off-label marketing and a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Stern on Friday reduced the punitive damages the jury awarded Steven Babyak from $22.4 million to $2.27 million, leading to a total award of $5.48 million when compensatory damages are included.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sqSCkq

