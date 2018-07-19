FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

California car wash company pays $4.2 mln to settle DOL wage claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

One of California’s largest car wash operators has agreed to pay $4.2 million to more than 800 employees who, the U.S. Department of Labor said, were forced to work off the clock and were not paid when business was slow.

The settlement came after a federal judge in Los Angeles earlier this year said Southwest Fuel Management Inc and its lawyers at Littler Mendelson had attempted to coerce workers into signing waivers and other legal documents. The Department of Labor announced the deal on Wednesday, two days after it was approved by the judge.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NqIiTt

