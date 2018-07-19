California car wash company pays $4.2 mln to settle DOL wage claims

One of California’s largest car wash operators has agreed to pay $4.2 million to more than 800 employees who, the U.S. Department of Labor said, were forced to work off the clock and were not paid when business was slow.

The settlement came after a federal judge in Los Angeles earlier this year said Southwest Fuel Management Inc and its lawyers at Littler Mendelson had attempted to coerce workers into signing waivers and other legal documents. The Department of Labor announced the deal on Wednesday, two days after it was approved by the judge.

