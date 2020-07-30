Case to Watch: Cisco lawsuit tests anti-bias laws' application to Indian caste system

A California agency’s lawsuit accusing Cisco Systems Inc of tolerating Indian workers’ harassment of an Indian colleague who comes from a lower caste could trigger a reckoning in the tech industry, which disproportionately hires work-visa holders from India, experts said.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued Cisco last month saying the company ignored the engineer’s claims that he was mistreated by two supervisors because he is a member of the Dalit caste, formerly known as “untouchables.” The agency accused Cisco of discrimination based on the engineer’s ethnicity, race, religion and ancestry in violation of state and federal laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33cvefw