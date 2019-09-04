IN BRIEF: $5.4 mln settlement approved for ABM Industries' cellphone use class action

A federal judge in California on Tuesday gave final approval to facilities management firm ABM Industries Inc’s $5.4 million settlement with more than 30,000 janitorial employees who claimed they should have been reimbursed for work-related use of their personal cellphones.

Approval of the deal by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland came after she certified three statewide subclasses in the case last year. New York-based ABM, which is represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, denied any wrongdoing.

