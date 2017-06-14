FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Chadbourne & Parke loses bid to toss partners' sex bias claims
#Westlaw News
June 14, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 2 months ago

Chadbourne & Parke loses bid to toss partners' sex bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected Chadbourne & Parke's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by three female former partners who claim the firm discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

U.S. District J. Paul Oetken said discovery was needed to decide whether Chadbourne, which is represented by Proskauer Rose, is correct that the partners are not employees under the federal laws they cite in the proposed class action filed last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s2d5yc

