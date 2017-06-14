Chadbourne & Parke loses bid to toss partners' sex bias claims

A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected Chadbourne & Parke's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by three female former partners who claim the firm discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

U.S. District J. Paul Oetken said discovery was needed to decide whether Chadbourne, which is represented by Proskauer Rose, is correct that the partners are not employees under the federal laws they cite in the proposed class action filed last year.

