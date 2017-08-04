Former Chadbourne partner suing for sex bias says Norton Rose sought her firing ahead of merger

A former Chadbourne & Parke partner who sued the firm for discrimination against women in pay and promotions has accused Norton Rose Fulbright of asking Chadbourne to fire her before the firms completed a merger.

Kerrie Campbell filed an amended complaint in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday adding Norton Rose as a defendant in the lawsuit. Campbell claims the 4,000-lawyer firm "aided and abetted" her "unlawful expulsion" by Chadbourne partners in April, two months before the firms' merger was finalized on June 30.

