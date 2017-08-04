FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Chadbourne partner suing for sex bias says Norton Rose sought her firing ahead of merger
August 4, 2017 / 1:20 AM / an hour ago

Former Chadbourne partner suing for sex bias says Norton Rose sought her firing ahead of merger

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former Chadbourne & Parke partner who sued the firm for discrimination against women in pay and promotions has accused Norton Rose Fulbright of asking Chadbourne to fire her before the firms completed a merger.

Kerrie Campbell filed an amended complaint in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday adding Norton Rose as a defendant in the lawsuit. Campbell claims the 4,000-lawyer firm "aided and abetted" her "unlawful expulsion" by Chadbourne partners in April, two months before the firms' merger was finalized on June 30.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vxT7OQ

