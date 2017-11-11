Judge in sex bias case says Chadbourne must search partners' personal emails

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday said six top partners at the former Chadbourne & Parke law firm must search their personal email accounts for material that may be relevant to a proposed sex bias class action, lawyers for the plaintiffs said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses during a hearing in the case agreed with the three former partners who filed the lawsuit that the emails could help resolve the key issue of whether they were employees of Chadbourne, and thus able to sue for sex discrimination, their lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp said. The firm, which merged with Norton Rose Fulbright earlier this year, is represented by Proskauer Rose.

