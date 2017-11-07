FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plaintiffs in sex bias lawsuit against law firm seek partners' personal emails
November 7, 2017 / 11:57 PM / in an hour

Plaintiffs in sex bias lawsuit against law firm seek partners' personal emails

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Three female former partners at the firm then known as Chadbourne & Parke on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Manhattan to order the firm to search the personal email accounts of six top partners and hand over any emails that may be relevant to their sex bias case.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp told U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses that the emails could shed light on the key issue of whether the partners were also the firm’s employees and can thus sue the firm under federal anti-discrimination laws. The firm, which merged with Norton Rose Fulbright earlier this year, is represented by Proskauer Rose.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zpJCCm

