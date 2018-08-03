Arbitrator in JPMorgan bias case flouted disclosure rules - California court

A California state appeals court has ruled that an arbitrator and retired appellate judge who dismissed a former JPMorgan Chase Bank NA teller’s race bias claims improperly failed to disclose that she was presiding over other cases involving companies represented by the bank’s law firm, Seyfarth Shaw.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second District in Los Angeles said that a state judge who upheld the arbitrator’s decision tossing Patrice Honeycutt’s discrimination claims had misinterpreted California’s “strict and unforgiving” rules requiring arbitrators to disclose potential conflicts.

