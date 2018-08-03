FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Arbitrator in JPMorgan bias case flouted disclosure rules - California court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California state appeals court has ruled that an arbitrator and retired appellate judge who dismissed a former JPMorgan Chase Bank NA teller’s race bias claims improperly failed to disclose that she was presiding over other cases involving companies represented by the bank’s law firm, Seyfarth Shaw.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second District in Los Angeles said that a state judge who upheld the arbitrator’s decision tossing Patrice Honeycutt’s discrimination claims had misinterpreted California’s “strict and unforgiving” rules requiring arbitrators to disclose potential conflicts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AF9Anr

