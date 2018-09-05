Split 6th Circuit says former Chase teller can't prove age-bias claims

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday tossed out claims that JP Morgan Chase & Co fired a Michigan bank teller who was nearing 60 because of her age rather than for a series of mistakes she had made, saying she failed to show that her primary manager had any animus against older workers.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said Ramona DeBra could not show that JPMorgan’s reasons for firing her were pretextual because she had accused the manager of a Chase branch in Plainfield, Michigan of targeting her based on of her age, while comparing herself only to younger tellers at a different branch where she also spent time.

