Cheesecake Factory, contractor owe janitors $4.57 mln under new California law

California’s labor commissioner on Monday said Cheesecake Factory Inc is jointly liable for a contractor’s underpayment of janitors, and ordered the companies to pay $4.57 million to 559 workers.

The commissioner’s office in levying the fine said Magic Touch Commercial Cleaning made its employees at eight Cheesecake Factory restaurants in California work without breaks, and kept them at work without pay until Cheesecake Factory managers conducted walk-throughs.

