Chevron leaves Baker Hostetler behind in bias case after partner accused of misconduct

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co has retained Norton Rose Fulbright to defend the company in an employment discrimination case, after the plaintiff’s lawyer accused Chevron’s previous counsel at Baker Hostetler of shaking his rear end and making inappropriate comments during a mediation session.

Chevron in a filing in federal court in Houston on Thursday said it deeply regrets the incident involving the Baker lawyer, Dennis Duffy, that took place last August and hoped to “put this unfortunate episode in the rearview mirror” now that the company has replaced him with a legal team from Norton Rose.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39Yuv1x