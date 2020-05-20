Chicago teachers sue over mandate to review special education plans

The union representing Chicago’s public school teachers has sued the U.S. Department of Education and the city’s Board of Education to block a requirement that they review nearly 70,000 special needs students’ individualized education plans in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, claims that conducting the reviews in the remaining six weeks of the school year would be an “impossible burden,” and that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos should have used authority under the federal coronavirus relief law to waive any such requirement.

