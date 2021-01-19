Judge tosses trade group's challenge to Chicago 'predictive scheduling' law

A Chicago federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a challenge by a group representing office building owners and managers to the city’s law requiring that workers be given at least 10 days notice of their schedules, rejecting claims that it was preempted by federal labor law.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said the 2019 law merely sets a floor for collective bargaining between employers and union and does not interfere with workers’ rights to union representation, as the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago and its lawyers at Cozen O’Connor had argued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2M1qvH4