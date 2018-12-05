Worker group says DOL based child-labor proposal on flimsy survey

A worker advocacy group says that the U.S. Department of Labor used an unscientific survey to justify a proposal that would allow teenagers to work in jobs previously deemed too dangerous for them, and refused to share it with Congress and the public.

The National Employment Law Project on Monday said it had obtained a copy of the 2011 survey, which looked at programs in Massachusetts in which teens were trained to use electronic patient-lifting beds at nursing homes and other healthcare facilities, and forwarded it to Democrats in Congress. DOL’s proposal would allow workers younger than 18 to operate the lifting beds.

