FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 2, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in a day

Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says a former employee and her lawyers should be held in contempt for claiming that a Texas judge's order blocking an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers did not prevent private plaintiffs from suing under it.

The fast-casual restaurant chain on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, who issued the temporary injunction in November, to order Carmen Alvarez to withdraw a proposed wage-and-hour class action she filed in New Jersey federal court last month, and sanction her lawyers at Outten & Golden, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, and New Jersey employment law firm Green Savits. Chipotle is represented by Messner Reeves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wn2WeS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.