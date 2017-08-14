FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle seeks to pause case claiming Obama OT rule took effect
August 14, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 35 minutes ago

Chipotle seeks to pause case claiming Obama OT rule took effect

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has moved to stay a former employee's lawsuit based on an Obama administration rule extending mandatory overtime, government enforcement of which was blocked by a federal judge in Texas.

Chipotle on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey to put Carmen Alvarez's proposed wage-and-hour class action on hold pending a ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vVC5K5

