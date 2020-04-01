2nd Circuit revives collective action against Chipotle over unpaid overtime

A federal appeals court has revived a collective action lawsuit by more than 500 employees of fast casual restaurant operator Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc who say they were improperly classified as exempt from federal overtime requirements.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said that a lower court judge had improperly conflated the standard for certifying class actions with the standard for certifying the opt-in collective actions allowed by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

