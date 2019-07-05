5th Circuit tosses contempt ruling against Chipotle worker in overtime case

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a federal judge who blocked an Obama-era U.S. Department of Labor rule expanding overtime pay eligibility does not have the power to hold a former Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc employee and her lawyers in contempt for arguing that the rule remained in effect.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the Texas judge did not have jurisdiction over plaintiff Carmen Alvarez and her lawyers at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, Outten & Golden, and Green Savits because they shared no interest with the Labor Department in filing their wage-and-hour lawsuit in New Jersey federal court.

