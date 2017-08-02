Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says a former employee and her lawyers should be held in contempt for claiming that a Texas judge’s order blocking an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers did not prevent private plaintiffs from suing under it.

The fast-casual restaurant chain on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, who issued the temporary injunction in November, to order Carmen Alvarez to withdraw a proposed wage-and-hour class action she filed in New Jersey federal court last month, and sanction her lawyers at Outten & Golden, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, and New Jersey employment law firm Green Savits. Chipotle is represented by Messner Reeves.

