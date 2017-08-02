FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 2, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 2 months ago

Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says a former employee and her lawyers should be held in contempt for claiming that a Texas judge’s order blocking an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers did not prevent private plaintiffs from suing under it.

The fast-casual restaurant chain on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, who issued the temporary injunction in November, to order Carmen Alvarez to withdraw a proposed wage-and-hour class action she filed in New Jersey federal court last month, and sanction her lawyers at Outten & Golden, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, and New Jersey employment law firm Green Savits. Chipotle is represented by Messner Reeves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wn2WeS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.