Chipotle seeks to pause case claiming Obama OT rule took effect

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has moved to stay a former employee’s lawsuit based on an Obama administration rule extending mandatory overtime, government enforcement of which was blocked by a federal judge in Texas.

Chipotle on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey to put Carmen Alvarez’s proposed wage-and-hour class action on hold pending a ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vVC5K5