Chipotle urges SCOTUS to end 'chaos and confusion' over FLSA collective actions

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to use an overtime pay lawsuit against the fast-casual restaurant chain to resolve an “intractable conflict” among federal judges over the standard for certifying collectives under federal wage law.

Chipotle, which is represented by Kannon Shanmugam and other lawyers from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, filed a petition for certiorari on Friday seeking review of an April ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said more than 500 Chipotle “apprentices” could sue as a collective even though their job duties varied.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bkMnWA