NYC agency says Chipotle flouting predictive scheduling law

A New York City worker protection agency on Tuesday filed a complaint accusing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc of “widespread” violations of a city law requiring predictable scheduling for fast food and retail workers.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) is seeking at least $1 million in restitution and fines in what it said is the first complaint filed with the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) to accuse corporate-owned fast-food restaurants of violating the 2017 law.

