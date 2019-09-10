Westlaw News
September 10, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NYC agency says Chipotle flouting predictive scheduling law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A New York City worker protection agency on Tuesday filed a complaint accusing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc of “widespread” violations of a city law requiring predictable scheduling for fast food and retail workers.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) is seeking at least $1 million in restitution and fines in what it said is the first complaint filed with the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) to accuse corporate-owned fast-food restaurants of violating the 2017 law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lIOfTa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below