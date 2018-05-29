Bulk of race bias claims vs. FCA go to arbitration in Epic aftermath

A federal judge in Detroit has ruled that two Fiat Chrysler Automobiles employees do not have to arbitrate their race discrimination claims because the automaker failed to explain that arbitration agreements adopted after they were hired would apply to them if they stayed in their jobs.

U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson on Thursday rejected FCA’s motion to dismiss claims by the plaintiffs who were hired before the agreements were in place that the company routinely passes over black employees for promotions. Michelson, however, sent claims by six other black workers who signed the agreements to arbitration.

