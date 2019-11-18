IN BRIEF: Cisco says high-level engineers took trade secrets to competitor

Cisco Systems Inc on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing two former engineers and a sales director of taking product designs, client lists, and other confidential documents to a rival firm that they joined earlier this year.

California-based Cisco in a complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco said Wilson Chung, James He and Jedd Williams separately downloaded thousands of documents relating to the design, manufacture and pricing of products being developed in the days before they departed Cisco.

