IN BRIEF: Cisco will pay $4.75 mln to settle DOL's pay bias claims

Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to pay $2 million to more than 1,500 workers and provide an additional $2.75 million in pay-equity adjustments to settle the U.S. Department of Labor’s claims that the tech company has for years paid women and minorities less than their male and white counterparts.

DOL announced the settlement on Monday, saying that during a compliance evaluation its Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) found that Cisco had underpaid female, black and Hispanic workers since at least August 2011.

