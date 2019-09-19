Citi worker's SOX claim barred from court after missed deadline- 2nd Circuit

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said courts cannot hear whistleblower claims alleging violations of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) when plaintiffs fail to go through an administrative process before suing, and tossed out a former Citigroup Inc assistant vice president’s sex bias and retaliation claims against the bank.

In a case of first impression for the 2nd Circuit, a unanimous three-judge panel said plaintiffs must comply with the administrative requirements in SOX before filing lawsuits, and plaintiff Erin Daly could not sue Citi under the law because she missed a six-month deadline to file an initial administrative complaint.

