Westlaw News
September 19, 2019 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Citi worker's SOX claim barred from court after missed deadline- 2nd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said courts cannot hear whistleblower claims alleging violations of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) when plaintiffs fail to go through an administrative process before suing, and tossed out a former Citigroup Inc assistant vice president’s sex bias and retaliation claims against the bank.

In a case of first impression for the 2nd Circuit, a unanimous three-judge panel said plaintiffs must comply with the administrative requirements in SOX before filing lawsuits, and plaintiff Erin Daly could not sue Citi under the law because she missed a six-month deadline to file an initial administrative complaint.

