Biden tosses out Trump civil service orders, pushes $15 minimum wage for contractors

President Joe Biden on Friday rescinded four executive orders from former President Donald Trump that had limited federal worker unions’ collective bargaining power and made it easier to fire some government employees.

Biden issued an executive order withdrawing Trump’s directives and directing the Office of Personnel Management to develop recommendations for requiring federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provide paid leave to workers. About 20% of all U.S. workers are employed by federal contractors.

