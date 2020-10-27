Union challenges Trump order allowing some federal workers to be fired at will

One of the largest federal-worker unions has filed the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s recent executive order making it easier to fire federal employees involved in policymaking, claiming it is unnecessary and will politicize the civil service.

The National Treasury Employees Union in a complaint filed in Washington, D.C. federal court on Monday said the order issued by Trump last week violates federal law by stripping many civil servants of due process, and that the White House failed to explain why the move was necessary.

