Clark Hill's advice on paying H-1B workers cost staffing firm millions - lawsuit

Clark Hill has been hit with a lawsuit by staffing firm Populus Group LLC accusing it of giving bad advice about paying employees with H-1B visas, leading to a government probe that cost the company more than $2 million and damaged its reputation.

Populus, represented by Shook Hardy & Bacon and Lennon Law, filed a complaint in Detroit federal court on Monday claiming immigration lawyers at Clark Hill ignored relevant guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and then prolonged an investigation by the agency by continuing to assert its “unsupportable position.”

