AutoZone worker lost stake in class action after settling individual claims- 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a former AutoZone Stores Inc employee’s bid to reverse a federal judge’s denial of class certification in his wage-and-hour lawsuit was moot, after he agreed to settle his individual claims against the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Michael Brady, represented by Frank Freed Subit & Thomas, lost any financial stake in the 2013 lawsuit when he settled his claims for $5,000, stripping him of the ability to appeal the judge’s decision.

