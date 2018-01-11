FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2018 / 12:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Employment-related settlements shattered records in 2017- Seyfarth

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Employers paid a record-breaking $2.7 billion in 2017 to settle class action lawsuits brought in federal court by workers, shareholders, and government agencies, law firm Seyfarth Shaw said in a report released Wednesday.

Seyfarth said the high settlement totals, up from $1.75 billion in 2016, suggested that plaintiffs’ lawyers have found creative ways to work around the high bar for class certification set by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2011 case Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qRDY9t

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.