Employment-related settlements shattered records in 2017- Seyfarth

Employers paid a record-breaking $2.7 billion in 2017 to settle class action lawsuits brought in federal court by workers, shareholders, and government agencies, law firm Seyfarth Shaw said in a report released Wednesday.

Seyfarth said the high settlement totals, up from $1.75 billion in 2016, suggested that plaintiffs’ lawyers have found creative ways to work around the high bar for class certification set by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2011 case Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qRDY9t