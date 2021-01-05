Pandemic spurs record number of rulings in workplace class actions- Seyfarth

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a wave of employment-related class action lawsuits that in turn led to a record number of court rulings in 2020, even as federal agencies’ enforcement of employment laws slowed in the final year of the Trump administration, Seyfarth Shaw said in a report released on Tuesday.

For its annual workplace class action litigation report, Seyfarth analyzed a record 1,548 rulings by state and federal judges in employment-related class actions, up from 1,467 in 2019. The firm found that settlement numbers continued their upward trend in 2020, with the top 10 settlements totaling $1.58 billion compared to $1.34 billion a year earlier.

