6th Circuit to weigh insurance firm's claims that agents are not employees

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider an insurance firm’s bid to reverse a lower court ruling that said it misclassified sales agents as independent contractors, and which trade groups claim has caused uncertainty in the insurance industry and beyond.

American Family Insurance Co’s lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs will tell the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati that more than 7,200 current and former agents who operate their own offices had enough freedom to be considered contractors and are not owed the same benefits as the company’s employees. American Family is being backed in its appeal by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Insurance Association, and other business groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vogS9A