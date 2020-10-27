DOL independent contractor proposal would cost workers billions- group

Business groups and Republican lawmakers are backing a U.S. Department of Labor proposal that would make it easier to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees, but left-leaning advocacy groups told the agency it could cost workers billions of dollars in reduced pay and benefits.

Monday was the deadline for comments on the September proposal, which addresses a top priority for trade groups and “gig economy” companies that say the current test for determining worker classification under federal wage law is confusing and deprives many workers of the flexibility that goes along with independent contracting.

