DOL says gig economy company's workers are independent contractors

The U.S. Department of Labor has concluded that an unidentified “gig economy” company’s workers were independent contractors and not its employees, adopting arguments that companies like Uber Technologies Inc and Grubhub Inc have made to defend themselves against a series of lawsuits.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division in an opinion letter released on Monday said the company’s workers set their own hours, are free to find work on competing platforms, and are not an integral part of the business because they merely use the software the company creates. Opinion letters are not legally binding, but can be presented in court to boost claims by plaintiffs or defendants in cases involving similar issues.

