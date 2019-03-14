Westlaw News
March 14, 2019 / 2:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trucking company settles driver misclassification claims for $100 mln

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Trucking firm Swift Transportation Co Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to about 20,000 drivers who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors and paid less than the minimum wage.

In a joint filing in Arizona federal court on Tuesday, Swift and the plaintiffs in the nearly decade-old lawsuit said that even if the drivers ultimately won their case, it could yield a smaller payout to fewer people than what they agreed to in the deal because of statute of limitations issues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TyZq0I

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below