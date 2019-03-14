Trucking company settles driver misclassification claims for $100 mln

Trucking firm Swift Transportation Co Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to about 20,000 drivers who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors and paid less than the minimum wage.

In a joint filing in Arizona federal court on Tuesday, Swift and the plaintiffs in the nearly decade-old lawsuit said that even if the drivers ultimately won their case, it could yield a smaller payout to fewer people than what they agreed to in the deal because of statute of limitations issues.

