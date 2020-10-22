Trucking firm can challenge N.J. worker classification law amid pending audit - 3rd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a “last-mile” delivery service’s federal-court challenge to a New Jersey worker classification law is not precluded by a state agency’s pending audit of the company over its treatment of drivers as independent contractors.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s pending probe of SLS Delivery Services Inc is not an “ongoing state judicial proceeding” where the company can challenge the law, so SLS is not barred from doing so in federal court.

