Westlaw News
October 30, 2019 / 8:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber, others unveil proposal to exempt gig workers from Calif. classification law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and DoorDash Inc have floated a ballot initiative that would exempt “gig economy” workers from California’s new law making it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, and say they will spend $90 million to convince voters to pass it.

The companies on Tuesday launched a campaign to place the proposal on the ballot next November. The initiative would guarantee drivers and other gig workers 120% of the minimum wage, a 30-cent-per-mile reimbursement for vehicle maintenance, stipends to cover healthcare costs and insurance for on-the-job injuries.

