August 14, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

6th Circuit says $340k air ambulance trip not covered by employee health plan

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that an Ohio hospital’s employee health plan was not required to pay an air ambulance service $340,000 for transportation it provided to a plan member’s infant son because the man failed to first get approval for the trip.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Jason Springer’s claim that because he arranged the trip shortly after enrolling in the Cleveland Clinic Employee Health Plan and his membership could not be verified at the time, he was not required to gain preapproval.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KTdh95

