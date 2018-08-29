FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 29, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Clifford Chance settles immigration-related U.S. discrimination probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Clifford Chance US will pay a $132,000 penalty and offer to compensate three people it removed from a document review project for lost wages to resolve a U.S. probe into whether the law firm engaged in immigration-related hiring discrimination.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Wednesday, resolving its investigation into whether the multinational discriminated against non-U.S. citizens and dual nationals by refusing to allow them to work on the project.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NsCTvn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.