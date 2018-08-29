Clifford Chance settles immigration-related U.S. discrimination probe

(Reuters) -

Clifford Chance US will pay a $132,000 penalty and offer to compensate three people it removed from a document review project for lost wages to resolve a U.S. probe into whether the law firm engaged in immigration-related hiring discrimination.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Wednesday, resolving its investigation into whether the multinational discriminated against non-U.S. citizens and dual nationals by refusing to allow them to work on the project.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NsCTvn