July 24, 2019 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Calif. Supreme Court says CNN's free speech rights don't cover producer's firing

Daniel Wiessner

The California Supreme Court has ruled that CNN must face race and age bias claims by a producer it fired for alleged plagiarism, saying his lawsuit does not undermine the network’s right to choose how it staffs its newsroom.

The unanimous seven-member court on Monday said Emmy Award-winning producer Stanley Wilson did not appear on air to speak for CNN or have any say in the content it published, so a California law barring “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP) did not apply to his case.

