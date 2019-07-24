Calif. Supreme Court says CNN's free speech rights don't cover producer's firing

The California Supreme Court has ruled that CNN must face race and age bias claims by a producer it fired for alleged plagiarism, saying his lawsuit does not undermine the network’s right to choose how it staffs its newsroom.

The unanimous seven-member court on Monday said Emmy Award-winning producer Stanley Wilson did not appear on air to speak for CNN or have any say in the content it published, so a California law barring “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP) did not apply to his case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YpJvDD