Gordon & Rees partner who questioned harassment claims leaves management role

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani said the managing partner of its New York office, who had said legitimate workplace sexual harassment claims are “very few and far between” during a Fox News appearance last week, has stepped down from her management role at the firm.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends this Wednesday, Mercedes Colwin apologized for the comments and said she did not intend to minimize the experiences of harassment victims. Dion Cominos, the managing partner of San Francisco-based Gordon & Rees, in a statement on Tuesday said Colwin remained a partner at the firm but had voluntarily stepped down from her leadership roles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zIfwKu