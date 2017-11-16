FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gordon & Rees partner who questioned harassment claims leaves management role
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
World
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2017 / 3:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gordon & Rees partner who questioned harassment claims leaves management role

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani said the managing partner of its New York office, who had said legitimate workplace sexual harassment claims are “very few and far between” during a Fox News appearance last week, has stepped down from her management role at the firm.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends this Wednesday, Mercedes Colwin apologized for the comments and said she did not intend to minimize the experiences of harassment victims. Dion Cominos, the managing partner of San Francisco-based Gordon & Rees, in a statement on Tuesday said Colwin remained a partner at the firm but had voluntarily stepped down from her leadership roles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zIfwKu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.