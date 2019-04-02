Judge wants more details on Comcast's $7.5 mln settlement of OT claims

A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected Comcast Corp’s proposed $7.5 million settlement with cable installation technicians who claim they were deprived of overtime pay, saying the deal could shortchange some of the 4,500 class members.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Monday said the plaintiffs failed to explain why they settled with Comcast and a major contractor, OC Communications Inc (OCC), for a fraction of the $43.6 million they could win if they prevail. And the companies did not agree to cease the “systemic” wage violations alleged by the workers, he said.

