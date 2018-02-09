FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:03 PM / in a day

For want of a comma, Maine dairy pays $5 mln to settle OT claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A dairy company has agreed to pay $5 million to settle overtime claims by a group of truck drivers, following a ruling by a federal appeals court last year that the lack of a comma in Maine’s wage-and-hour law entitled them to overtime pay.

Oakhurst Dairy and lawyers for a proposed class of 127 drivers filed a proposed settlement in federal court in Portland, Maine on Thursday that would end a 2014 lawsuit accusing the company of misclassifying the drivers as exempt from overtime pay. Oakurst is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

