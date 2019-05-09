Mass. high court says workers on commissions due separate OT pay

Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that workers compensated entirely on commission must be paid a separate premium wage for working overtime and on Sundays, rejecting claims by Sleepy’s LLC and business groups that state law allows for an offset.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a unanimous decision on Wednesday said the purpose of the state’s overtime law was to discourage long hours by making overtime costly for employers. Allowing businesses to meet that obligation through regular commissions paid to workers would undermine that goal, the court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q1nxQU